Sept 23 Dea Capital SpA :
* Says IDeA Real Estate SpA submits application for
admission of its ordinary shares and warrants to trading on MTA
market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) organised and managed by
the Italian Stock Exchange (Borsa Italiana)
* Says IDeA Real Estate will offer its ordinary shares via
an institutional placement, reserved solely for qualified
Italian and foreign institutional investors, and public offering
in Italy of its ordinary shares
* The warrants will initially be attached to the ordinary
shares, under the terms and conditions and at the ratios to be
specified in the offer documents made public upon launch of the
transaction
* Listing of IDeA Real Estate is promoted by DeA Capital,
which after subscription offer will have minority stake in IDeA
Real Estate
