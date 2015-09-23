BRIEF-CellSeed announces exercise of options
* Says 550,000 units of its 16th series options were exercised to 550,000 shares of its common stock from March 7 to March 28
Sept 23 ScandiDos AB :
* Q1 EBITDA loss 6.5 million Swedish crowns ($773,000) versus loss 5.2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net sales 3.0 million crowns versus 5.4 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4093 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 550,000 units of its 16th series options were exercised to 550,000 shares of its common stock from March 7 to March 28
* Cash position as of Dec. 31, 2016: 7.4 million euros ($8.04 million)