Sept 23 Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Says its Brazil's unit, Servicos, Instalacao e Engenharia de Comunicacoes SA (SEICOM), has won a new contract for about 42 million euros ($46.7 million)

* The three-year contract was awarded by TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile) and is for running and maintenance of cell phone towers in Brazil

