Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
Sept 22 Wendel SA :
* Signs term sheet to syndicate a minority stake of its equity investment in Constantia Flexibles to Maxburg Capital Partners
* MCP is committed to buy off Wendel a minority stake in Constantia Flexibles for 100 million euros ($111.3 million) representing c. 11 pct of share capital
* Investment is accompanied with a 12 years standstill agreement with Wendel
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.