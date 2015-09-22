Sept 22 Wendel SA :

* Signs term sheet to syndicate a minority stake of its equity investment in Constantia Flexibles to Maxburg Capital Partners

* MCP is committed to buy off Wendel a minority stake in Constantia Flexibles for 100 million euros ($111.3 million) representing c. 11 pct of share capital

* Investment is accompanied with a 12 years standstill agreement with Wendel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)