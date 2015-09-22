Sept 22 BinckBank NV :

* Says following a thorough review of a possible takeover of Keytrade in Belgium, BinckBank decided not to pursue this possibility and announces that it has no further interest in a takeover of Keytrade at the moment

* Says asking price for Keytrade is substantially higher than level at which Binckbank would be interested to explore a takeover