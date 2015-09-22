Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
Sept 22 BinckBank NV :
* Says following a thorough review of a possible takeover of Keytrade in Belgium, BinckBank decided not to pursue this possibility and announces that it has no further interest in a takeover of Keytrade at the moment
* Says asking price for Keytrade is substantially higher than level at which Binckbank would be interested to explore a takeover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.