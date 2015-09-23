Sept 23 Premier Oil Plc
* Provides an update on its recent operational activities.
* Production year-to-date has averaged 57.1 kboepd.
* Production remains ahead of full year guidance of 55
kboepd, before any contribution from solan.
* Has hedged approximately 60 per cent of its 2015 2h
liquids production at $92/bbl and 30 per cent of its expected
liquids production in 2016 at $68/bbl.
* Will continue to seek to add to this position as market
conditions allow
* Anticipates first oil from solan in q4 2015, as previously
guided
* 2015 full year capex guidance is unchanged and premier
continues to forecast a significant reduction in year-on-year
capex in 2016.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By UK Bureau)