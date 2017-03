Sept 23 Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* After success of its "Gewerbe-Immobilien Deutschland I" fund, Patrizia Immobilien AG recently launched another fund for this asset class

* Equity was fully placed in next to no time at 600 million euros, target volume of new fund will be almost twice as much as that of first

* First commercial properties have already been purchased

Source text: bit.ly/1YBzhbi

