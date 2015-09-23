BRIEF-CellSeed announces exercise of options
* Says 550,000 units of its 16th series options were exercised to 550,000 shares of its common stock from March 7 to March 28
Sept 23 Medistim ASA :
* Introduces its new specialized product for vascular surgery
* Medistim estimate that vascular market has an annual potential of 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($120.80 million) Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.2779 Norwegian crowns)
* Cash position as of Dec. 31, 2016: 7.4 million euros ($8.04 million)