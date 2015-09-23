Sept 23 INDUS Holding AG :

* Signs an agreement to acquire EUMATIC/FROHMASCO, a company based in Sittensen

* In another transaction completed in early September, INDUS portfolio company ANCOTECH acquired MURINOX, a company based in Lenk near Fribourg in Switzerland

* CEO of Indus Holding AG, is confident that company will be able to close another acquisition by year-end