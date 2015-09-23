UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 23 Taste Holdings Ltd
* Sees core headline earnings between -R0.5m to R1m for six months ended Aug 2015
* Sees core headline earnings per share between -1c to 1c for six months ended Aug 2015
* Arthur Kaplan acquisition has exceeded company's expectations in both sales and profit performance since acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.