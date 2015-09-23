UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 23 Boconcept Holding A/S :
* Upward adjustment of forecast for FY 2015/2016
* Makes an upward adjustment of revenue growth from previously about 2 pct to about 5 pct for FY 2015/2016
* Now expects an EBIT margin in region of 5-6 pct compared with previously announced 4 pct for FY 2015/2016
* Adjustment of forecast is based on premise that current market conditions and foreign exchange rates continue to prevail
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.