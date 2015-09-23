Sept 23 Boconcept Holding A/S :

* Upward adjustment of forecast for FY 2015/2016

* Makes an upward adjustment of revenue growth from previously about 2 pct to about 5 pct for FY 2015/2016

* Now expects an EBIT margin in region of 5-6 pct compared with previously announced 4 pct for FY 2015/2016

* Adjustment of forecast is based on premise that current market conditions and foreign exchange rates continue to prevail

