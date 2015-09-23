BRIEF-Fairpoint Group sees 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
* Says 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
Sept 23 Castellum AB :
* Acquired Hornsberg 10 property
* Investment amounted to 421 million Swedish crowns ($50.1 million) and change of possession is to take place Sept. 23, 2015
* In Botkyrka Brostaden has started a reconstruction of warehouse and office premises for an existing customer, investment is calculated to 17 million crowns and to be completed at year-end 2015/2016
* In central Lund Fastighets AB Briggen has started a reconstruction of 2,320 square metres in a retail property, new premises are fully let and investment is calculated to 22 million crowns and to be completed during Q4 2015
($1 = 8.3975 Swedish crowns)
LONDON, March 28 British housebuilder Redrow said on Tuesday it did not intend to make an offer to buy fellow builder Bovis just over two weeks after its approach was rejected as too low.