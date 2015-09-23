Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 23 Neurosoft Software Production SA :
* H1 net profit 2.0 million euros ($2.23 million) versus 1.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 6.3 million euros versus 5.0 million euros a year ago
* "Based on our half year performance, I believe that 2015 will be a year of continuous growth for the company" says CEO Nick Vasilonikolidakis
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order