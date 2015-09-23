BRIEF-Fairpoint Group sees 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
* Says 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
Sept 23 MBF Group SA :
* Its affiliated unit Vabun signs deal with Rauch Und Groen GBR for expansion on German market
* The contract is valid for indefinite period of time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
LONDON, March 28 British housebuilder Redrow said on Tuesday it did not intend to make an offer to buy fellow builder Bovis just over two weeks after its approach was rejected as too low.