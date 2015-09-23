Sept 23 TUI AG

* Says move by Peter Long from joint CEO to head of supervisory board in 2016 will not take place at 2016 annual general meeting

* This is mainly due to decision to follow, as far as possible, recommendations of German corporate governance code and UK corporate governance code

* Fritz Joussen will become sole executive board chairman of TUI AG, as planned

* Supervisory board will propose that Klaus Mangold and Mike Hodgkinson be re-elected as supervisory board members at 2016 annual general meeting

* Alexej Mordashov, Peter Long and Angelika Gifford will also to be proposed for election as members of supervisory board at 2016 annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: