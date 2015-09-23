Israel Discout Bank Q4 profit jumps but less than forecast
TEL AVIV, March 28 Israel Discount Bank reported a 142 percent rise in quarterly profit but fell slightly short of expectations on a jump in credit loss charges.
Sept 23 Renta 4 Banco SA :
* Chairman of the company, Juan Carlos Ureta, says Renta 4 intends to enter the Colombian market via Renta 4 Fiduciaria
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TEL AVIV, March 28 Israel Discount Bank reported a 142 percent rise in quarterly profit but fell slightly short of expectations on a jump in credit loss charges.
* Says 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations