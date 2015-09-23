UPDATE 1-Huishan Dairy admits late payments, frets over creditor support
* Most of controlling shareholder's shares pledged as collateral
Sept 23 Tatfondbank :
* Says Gelio-polis CJSC has divested its 9.999 pct stake in the bank Source text - bit.ly/1gNHo2t
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Most of controlling shareholder's shares pledged as collateral
* Said on Monday it had signed contracts for the acquisition of the entire share capital of the companies Dr. Meyer Asset Management AG and Berninvest AG