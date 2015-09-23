BRIEF-Philips to acquire Australian pharmacy sleep services company
* Said on Monday it has signed an agreement to acquire Australian Pharmacy Sleep Services (APSS), a pharmacy sleep testing company
Sept 23 Implanet SA :
* Announces that it has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States removing the intended the use of the JAZZ Band platform with the Implanet Spine System
* Says JAZZ may be used with other posterior thoraco-lumbar fixation systems (screws, rods, hooks) available on the market Source text: bit.ly/1KzYys6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 2016 stable group research and development expenses of 18.1 mln eur