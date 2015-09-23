Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 23 Guillemot Corporation SA :
* Reports H1 consolidated net loss of 1.2 million euros ($1.34 million) versus loss of 2.0 million euros a year ago
* H1 current operating loss is 1.4 million euros versus loss of 3.6 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1Qyslpu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order