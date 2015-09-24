Sept 24 Selvita SA :

* Establishes new unit Ardigen SA, owned in 54.2 percent under an investment agreement with Janusz Homa

* Plans to raise its stake in Ardigen to 60.01 percent via subscription for new shares in swap for company's assets

* Ardigen to provide integration, processing of biotechnology data services and create software for biological and medical analysis