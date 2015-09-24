Sept 24 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
* Euromoney - trading statement
* Issues a pre-close trading update ahead of announcement of
its results for year to september 30, 2015
* Trading for Q4 has continued in line with board's
expectations
* Pressures on investment banking sector have continued to
offset growth being achieved by group's businesses serving asset
management sector
* In second half impact of weak commodity markets, and fall
in energy prices in particular, has adversely affected group's
activities in this sector
* Headline revenues for Q4 are expected to show a 5 pct
decrease , and an underlying decrease, at constant currency and
excluding acquisitions and disposals, of 7 pct
* Underlying subscription revenues for Q4 are expected to
have increased by 1 pct, after a 4 pctincrease in q3
* Underlying advertising revenues, which are especially bank
dependent, are expected to show a decline of 12 pct for Q4
* Total revenues for year to September 30, 2015 are expected
to show a 1 pct decrease on last year, and an underlying
decrease of 4 pct
* Group expects to announce an adjusted profit before tax of
no less than 107 million stg for year to September 30, 2015
(2014: 116.2 million stg)
