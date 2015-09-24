Sept 24 Ws Atkins Plc
* Atkins trading in line with expectations
* Overall first half performance is expected to be in line
with expectations and outlook for full year remains positive.
* Our uk transportation and water, ground and environment
businesses are expected to deliver an improved first half
performance against a challenging trading period last year
* Our aerospace business has secured some recent wins but,
as previously disclosed, it has been necessary to make staff
reductions in period.
* Transition to our new simplified uk organisational
structure is expected to deliver both revenue and margin
improvements over time.
* Overall, in our uk and europe business we expect to show
some first half margin progression against first half of last
year.
* First half performance has been impacted by investment in
bidding activity as business works to drive top line growth.
* Overall we still expect to see revenue growth in our
energy business in current year although, as we have already
highlighted, first half margin has been impacted by difficulties
in oil and gas market.
* As previously noted, our oil and gas business is
experiencing pricing pressure and is feeling impact of deferral
and cancellation of some projects
