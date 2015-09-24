Sept 24 Air Partner Plc

* Hy underlying pbt of £2.2m, a year-on-year increase of 100%

* . Underlying eps of 17.1p, a year-on-year increase of 26%, lower than increase in underlying pbt due to non-recurrence of last year's tax credits

* Interim dividend of 7.33p, a year-on-year increase of 10%

* Trading outlook for full year remains in line with board's expectations