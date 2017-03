Sept 24 Ageas :

* Says the trading in its share on Euronext Brussels will be temporarily suspended on Sept. 24 at 12:15 ahead of the anticipated decision of the Brussels' Appeal Court relating to the FSMA fine imposed in June 2013

* The suspension will be lifted after the publication of a press release on the conclusions of the judgment Source text for Eikon:

