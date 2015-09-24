Sept 24 Trigano SA :

* Q4 revenue 257.1 million euros ($289.7 million) versus 190.1 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue of 1.08 billion euros versus 892.6 million euros a year ago

* The confirmation of the market recovery and the record level of order backlogs allow to forecast a further improvement in activity for the 2015/2016 financial year

