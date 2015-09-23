Sept 23 Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB):

* Corpfin Capital Prime Retail II Socimi to list on Spain's alternative market on Sept. 25

* Corpfin Capital Prime Retail II Socimi reference price per share set at 1.6 euro ($1.8), total value at 23.3 million euros

($1 = 0.8953 euros)