BRIEF-Harmony Merger stockholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
Sept 23 Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB):
* Corpfin Capital Prime Retail II Socimi to list on Spain's alternative market on Sept. 25
* Corpfin Capital Prime Retail II Socimi reference price per share set at 1.6 euro ($1.8), total value at 23.3 million euros
* Ocwen Financial Corp - Co, unit entered into a consent order with New York Department Of Financial Services