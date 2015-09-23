Sept 23 ZetaDisplay AB :

* ZetaDisplay signed a co-operative agreement some time ago with a retail chain in respect of the delivery of ZetaDisplay's media platforms for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing

* The supplementary order concerns total responsibility for the delivery of the technical platform with ZetaDisplay's cloud-based CMS platform ZetaPortal, including operation and support

* The client conducts business in several countries, and the agreement is in respect of deliveries in Sweden

* Value of the supplementary order estimates to about 3 million Swedish crowns($356,277.61)

* Roll-out is to begin this year