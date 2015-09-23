Sept 23 BankNordik P/F :

* As per its company announcement of 16 Sept. 16, 2015, BankNordik aims to sell its corporate banking activities in Denmark and to refocus the bank towards the Faroese and Greenlandic markets and the personal banking market in Denmark

* BankNordik has appointed Carnegie Investment Bank to manage the sales process

* A transaction will include the buyer taking over the employees of BankNordik's Danish corporate banking division, so as to enable the clients to retain their current adviser after a sale