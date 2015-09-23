UPDATE 1-Huishan Dairy admits late payments, frets over creditor support
* Most of controlling shareholder's shares pledged as collateral
Sept 23 Arrow Global Group Plc
* Pricing of offering of eur 110 million senior secured floating rate notes due 2021
* Notes were offered at an issue price of 100% (plus accrued interest from September 1, 2015) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Most of controlling shareholder's shares pledged as collateral
* Said on Monday it had signed contracts for the acquisition of the entire share capital of the companies Dr. Meyer Asset Management AG and Berninvest AG