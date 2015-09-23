BRIEF-gumi to set up JV for product development of VR technology
* Says it will set up a JV named Nordic VR Startups Ab. for product development of VR technology in Finland with Nordisk Film A/S in end of April
Sept 23 Leone Film Group SpA :
* Signs long-time agreement with Netflix International BV for distribution of OTT in Italy for the second window pay-TV of recent cinema releases and for non exclusive titles in Subscription Video On Demand service
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary, Toho Stella Co Ltd, will merge with another wholly owned subsidiary, which has been engaged in the producing of film pamphlet in Tokyo