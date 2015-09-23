BRIEF-ABC Arbitrage FY net income rises to 30.5 million euros
* FY net income EUR 30.5 million ($33.12 million) versus EUR 24.2 million year ago
Sept 23 Acanthe Developpement SE :
* Reports H1 net income of 21.6 million euros ($24.13 million)
* H1 consolidated net income group share is 21.0 million euros
* H1 total revenue is 5.6 million euros versus 5.5 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it acquired property in Tokyo, which is a building based near subway