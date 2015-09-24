Sept 24 Keyyo SA :

* Reports H1 net income of 0.9 million euros ($894,720.00) versus 0.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating income is 0.8 million euros versus 0.4 million euros a year ago

* Confirms outlook of between 5 percent to 10 percent growth in 2015 with revenue above 24 million euros at end of 2015

* Says annual profitabilty to grow as well in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)