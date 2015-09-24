Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 24 Keyyo SA :
* Reports H1 net income of 0.9 million euros ($894,720.00) versus 0.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating income is 0.8 million euros versus 0.4 million euros a year ago
* Confirms outlook of between 5 percent to 10 percent growth in 2015 with revenue above 24 million euros at end of 2015
* Says annual profitabilty to grow as well in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order