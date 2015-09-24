MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 24 Alphaform AG :
* Has reached an agreement in principle with Proto Labs, Inc. on key terms and conditions of a sale of selected assets and operations to Proto Labs
* Says transaction is expected to be completed in early October
* Planned transaction will include entire operations of Alphaform AG, her Finish and UK subsidiaries as well as Direct Metal Laser Sintering and Injection Molding services currently offered by Alphaform-Claho GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, March 24 The two biggest bondholder groups in Brazilian telephone operator Oi SA said on Friday they "strongly oppose" the terms of a new debt restructuring plan the company intends to present in bankruptcy court.