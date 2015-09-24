Sept 24 Columbus Capital SA :
* To start negotations concerning merger with Columbus
Energy SA
* After merger to operate under Columbus Energy SA name and
to focus on renewable sources of energy
* In case of completion of merger new entity will apply for
listing of its shares on main market of the Warsaw Stock
Exchange (WSE)
* To start looking for private equity investor after end of
2015 or to issue debt instruments as source of financing
* Plans to extend its operations to 80 percent of Poland's
territory and sees 3,500 photovoltaic micro-installations build
in 2016
* Plans to recommend FY dividends of no less than 30 percent
of net profit, when FY net profit exceeds 10 million zlotys
($2.7 million)
* Under its modified 2015-2016 strategy plans also to
establish TFI Columbus Energy as an investment vehicle
