BRIEF-Norwegian bank DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan
* DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan Source text: http://bit.ly/2okspBu Further company coverage:
Sept 24 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* Intention to file Relvar Ellipta for COPD in japan
* This decision follows results from an additional global phase 3 efficacy and safety study.
* GSK and Theravance announce intention to file Relvar Ellipta for COPD in Japan
* Study showed that patients who received FF/VI 100/25mcg achieved a statistically significant improvement in lung function
* Pneumonia as an adverse event of special interest was reported in 7 subjects in each treatment group
* Full results from study will be subject of a future publication / presentation.
* Supplemental Japanese new drug application for Relvar ellipta for treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with regulator during Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 26 Shares of SVB Financial Group, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, could rise 25 percent in the next year due to higher interest rates, lower taxes and a revived initial public offering market, according to Barron's.