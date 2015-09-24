Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 24 Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG :
* Announces global distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics
* With this new contract, Mouser will distribute hall-effect sensors and embedded motor controllers from Micronas to customers around the globe Source text - bit.ly/1YCNXqN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order