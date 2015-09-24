Sept 24 Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :

* Says agreement with GEM Investments America LLC and GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS is terminated

* ASTG AB announced on May 27, 2015 that had reached agreement with Global Emerging Markets Group (GEM) for funding of up to 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.57 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3956 Swedish crowns)