Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 24 Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :
* Says agreement with GEM Investments America LLC and GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS is terminated
* ASTG AB announced on May 27, 2015 that had reached agreement with Global Emerging Markets Group (GEM) for funding of up to 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.57 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3956 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order