Sept 24 Lar Espana Real Estate Socimi SA :

* Informs of three acquisitions carried out after July capital increase

* Acquisition of Megapark retail complex in Bilbao on Aug. 10 for 170 million euros ($190.5 million)

* Acquisition of Cruce de Caminos project near Valencia on Aug. 3 with investment of 53 million euros

* Acquisition in Galaria Retail Park in Pamplona - Navarra on July 23 for 8.4 million euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)