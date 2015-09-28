(Corrects stake before and after transaction as well as number of shares traded in second bullet. Company corrected its own statement.)

Sept 24 Artnews SA :

* Skate Capital Corp. increases its stake in the company to 29.02 percent from 6.74 percent via a purchase of 5.5 million shares

* Ernst Hilger International Sp. z o.o. reduces stake in Artnews SA to 8.26 percent from 21.02 pct via sale of 3.2 million shares

