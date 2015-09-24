BRIEF-Online part of Jiangsu Lopal Tech's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 6,532.2 times amount on offer
Sept 24 Wild Bunch AG :
* Launches Wild Bunch TV, and extends its activities to coproduction and distribution of TV series dedicated to international market
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 6,532.2 times amount on offer
BERLIN, March 26 Many German companies doubt the good conditions in Europe's largest economy will last as they fear disruption from new technologies, the head of the Munich-based Ifo economic institute told the Suedkurier newspaper.