BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
Sept 25 Repsol SA
* Ardian says buys additional 10 percent stake in CLH group from Repsol
* With this investment Ardian reinforces its position as the largest shareholder in the company, increasing its shareholding to 25 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing