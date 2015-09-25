Sept 25 Seamaster Aircraft SA (former Weedo Polska SA) :

* Equimaxx Llc lowers its stake in company to 16.79 percent from 86.78 percent

* On Sept. 18 Equimaxx Llc first acquired 2,500,000 shares of Seamaster Aircraft and subsequently sold 3,833,333 shares of Seamaster Aircraft in a privately negotiated transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)