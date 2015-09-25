Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 25 Seamaster Aircraft SA (former Weedo Polska SA) :
* Equimaxx Llc lowers its stake in company to 16.79 percent from 86.78 percent
* On Sept. 18 Equimaxx Llc first acquired 2,500,000 shares of Seamaster Aircraft and subsequently sold 3,833,333 shares of Seamaster Aircraft in a privately negotiated transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order