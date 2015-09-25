Sept 25 Uralkali :
* Says its board of directors approved increasing the
previously-accepted programme to purchase the company's common
shares and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) to 704,643,813
common shares, representing 24 percent of its share capital, up
to a total purchase price of $2.26 billion.
* As of Sept. 24, holders of Uralkali's common shares and
GDRs had tendered 446,181,733 common shares and 31,363,901 GDRs,
representing in the aggregate approximately 20.54 percent of
issued common shares. That includes 367,001,986 common shares
tendered by Chengdong Investment Corporation.
* Says the repurchase programme will be funded from existing
cash balance, external financing obtained and loans from group
companies.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Moscow Newsroom)