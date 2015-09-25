BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
Sept 25 Reyal Urbis SA :
* Says Commercial Court No. 6 in Madrid declares proposed creditors agreement not admissible
* Intends to file an appeal against the decision
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing