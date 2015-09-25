Sept 25 Riber SA :

* H1 net consolidated loss 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million) versus loss of 3.6 million euros previous year

* H1 operating loss 3.6 million euros versus loss of 3.6 million euros year ago

* Results in 2015 will be lower than in 2014

* Order book is expected to represent over 10 million euros at end-September