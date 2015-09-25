Sept 25 Airopack Technology Group AG :

* H1 net sales 3.2 million euros ($3.6 million) versus 3.4 million euros year ago

* H1 EBIT loss 3.5 million euros versus loss 3.1 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 4.2 million euros versus loss 3.3 million euros year ago

* Expects an ongoing positive evolution of sales and results Source text - bit.ly/1jguOKP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)