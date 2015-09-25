Sept 25 UMT United Mobility Technology AG :

* EBIT for the first half-year to 460,000 euros ($513,038) (previous year - after eliminating the non-recurring income - 105,000 euros)

* H1 net income in the amount of 605,000 euros (previous year: 206,000 euros)

* H1 revenues of 1.050 million euros (previous year: 0 million euros)