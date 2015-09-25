Sept 25 Ecsponent Ltd :

* H1 HEPS is expected to increase by between 3115 pct and 3135 pct, resulting in HEPS of between 0.514 cents and 0.518 cents per share

* H1 EPS is expected to increase between 345 pct and 365 pct, resulting in EPS of between 1.727 cents and 1.804 cents per share