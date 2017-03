Sept 25 Metinvest BV :

* Says has been notified that holders of in excess of 50 pct of outstanding principal amount across 2016 notes, 2017 notes and 2018 notes have formed an ad hoc committee

* Says committee has appointed Blackstone Group International Partners LLP as financial advisers and Linklaters LLP as legal advisers

* Says issuer welcomes this development and will engage with committee and its advisers Source text for Eikon:

