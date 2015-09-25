Sept 25 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd

* Court proceedings

* Urgent court proceedings were instituted by Global Renewable Energy Limited against company and joint business rescue practitioners of Highveld

* Presiding judge held that urgent application was an abuse of court process

* Presiding judge struck urgent application off roll due to lack of urgency and awarded costs to both Highveld and BRPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: